J-K: Terrorists lob grenade on CRPF party in Pulwama, area cordoned off

Terrorists on Tuesday lobbed a grenade at a CRPF party in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The terrorists attacked 180 BN of CRPF in Tral area. No injuries have been reported so far.

The area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to nab the terrorists.

Earlier on Sunday, security forces recovered 15 sticks of plastic explosives during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Last week, security forces had recovered two pistols and 11 grenades during a search operation in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. The weapons, smuggled from across the Line of Control (LoC), were found hidden at a secluded place at village Mahra in the Surankote area of the border district.

