No more COVID-19 negative report, test required for to enter Goa

Tuesday, September 01, 2020
     
Goa Airport on Tuesday announced that it had done away with a rule which laid down that domestic travelers must carry COVID-19 negative certificates on arrival.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2020 16:36 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY

Goa Airport on Tuesday announced that it had done away with a rule which laid down that domestic travelers must carry COVID-19 negative certificates on arrival.

The move came after the Union Home ministry issuedguidelines as part of 'Unlock 4' under which many restrictionsin place for the coronavirus outbreak were eased

In a tweet, Goa Airport said, "As per announcements bythe Govt of Goa restrictions on interstate travel have beenremoved in line with guidelines of Govt of India. No moreCovid19 -ve report and no more test requirements for Domestictravelers." 

In another tweet, it said, "Goa Intn'l Airport onupswing. AirIndia starts the connection between Goa and Suratfrom 6th Sept onwards. The flight initially on Sundays,arriving Goa from Surat at 1005 hrs and departing to Surat at1105 hrs." 

