No more COVID-19 negative report, test required for to enter Goa

No more COVID-19 negative report, test required for domestic travelers: Goa airport

Goa Airport on Tuesday announced that it had done away with a rule which laid down that domestic travelers must carry COVID-19 negative certificates on arrival.

The move came after the Union Home ministry issuedguidelines as part of 'Unlock 4' under which many restrictionsin place for the coronavirus outbreak were eased

In a tweet, Goa Airport said, "As per announcements bythe Govt of Goa restrictions on interstate travel have beenremoved in line with guidelines of Govt of India. No moreCovid19 -ve report and no more test requirements for Domestictravelers."

As per the announcements by the Govt of Goa restrictions on interstate travel have been removed in line with guidelines of Govt of India. No more requirements of covid19 -ve report and no more test requirements for Domestic traveller's @AAI_Official @MoCA_GoI @aairedwr @goacm pic.twitter.com/2hBnl9Tasi — Goa Airport (@aaigoaairport) September 1, 2020

In another tweet, it said, "Goa Intn'l Airport onupswing. AirIndia starts the connection between Goa and Suratfrom 6th Sept onwards. The flight initially on Sundays,arriving Goa from Surat at 1005 hrs and departing to Surat at1105 hrs."

