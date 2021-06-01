How this Ghaziabad society helped people during deadly second Covid wave

Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV A SOS war room by a group of people in ATS Advantage Apartment Ghaziabad came forward to help people during the second wave of pandemic.

The second wave of coronavirus challenged India's health system when many witnessed challenging times dealing with availability of essential treatment facilities. In such a time, a group of people from ATS Advantage Apartment in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram came forward with a SOS War room to help people dealing with tough times amid the pandemic.

Around 14 people came forward and formed a group to offer all possible help to people who were facing challenges in arranging essentials like medicines, hospital beds or medical oxygen, working on war footing mode.

The group came forward and tried to help every that person who sought for it, putting their own health at risk to save others lives.

In times of pandemic when people feared stepping out of their homes, the members of this group stood firm day and night to get someone admitted to a hospital or arranging medical oxygen.

Speaking on this, one Osho Hemant told that an elderly person had died in the society about 4 years ago, he lived alone. No one came forward for his funeral, then a group was formed in the name of 'need in emergency', in which 257 people joined and kept helping each other.

When the second wave of corona hit the nation, this SOS war room which was created in April, helped more than 300 people, of whom condition of 25 people was very serious.

ALSO READ | 30 states, UTs report decline in active Covid cases since last week

A resident of the society named Deboleen told that it was a difficult time, people were not getting oxygen, there was shortage of beds in the hospital, due to lack of medicines and plasma, it was difficult to save the lives of people, but we all met each other. Supported them wherever they could. During such times, the police also helped a lot. Now preparations are also being made to fight the third wave, if it comes.

The group has purchased 11 oxygen constructors in mutual support and reserved 9 oxygen cylinders. Seema Garg said that it is being said that children can be more vulnerable to the third wave, so a team of 7 pediatrician doctors has been prepared for this. Two psychiatrists were also included who are counseling people coming out of the disaster. What will be the protocol for the children in the third wave, information is being given in the society. If people are aware beforehand, there will be less trouble.

ALSO READ | No mixing of vaccines for now, continue same jabs for both doses: Govt rules out protocol changes

Latest India News