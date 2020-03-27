Former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma dies at 79

Former Union Minister and member of Samajwadi Party Beni Prasad Verma has passed away at the age of 79.

Beni Prasad Verma was the steel Minister of India. He was the Public Works Department minister for the State of Uttar Pradesh in India for several years. He served as the Union Communications Minister in Deve Gowda's cabinet from 1996–98.

He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998, 1999 and 2004 from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. In 2009, he was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Gonda constituency in Uttar Pradesh state as an Indian National Congress candidate and on July-12-2011 was appointed the Steel Minister in Manmohan Singh Government.

In 2016, he rejoined the Samajwadi Party.