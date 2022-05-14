Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi's Narela, no casualties so far

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi's Narela, tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Narela area of north Delhi on Saturday evening, a fire department official said. A call was received from the factory in Narela at around 9 at night. The official said that they received a call about the fire incident at 9.10 p.m. in the factory at H 1373, DSIDC, Narela, in outer north Delhi after which as many as 20 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

As the firemen reached the spot, they found that the blaze was of medium category following which 2 more fire tenders have been sent there. "The firefighting operation is currently underway and 22 fire engines are present on the spot," the official said.

The official was unable to furnish details about any injuries or casualties.

The incident comes just a day after 27 people were killed in a major fire incident at Delhi's Mundka.

(With IANS Inputs)

