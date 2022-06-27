Delhi weather likely to turn pleasant from Tuesday; partly cloudy sky on forecast today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi weather likely to turn pleasant from Tuesday

Highlights Delhi's maximum temperature was 40.2 deg C on June 16 and thereafter it was below 40 deg C

From June 28, rain activities can start in North India along with Delhi, the weather department said

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi was recorded in the moderate category

Delhi weather update: The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 29.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average as the national capital woke up to a warm Monday morning. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 62 per cent.

The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the weather office, Delhiites are likely to get some relief from Tuesday onwards with the arrival of rains.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said in a tweet in Hindi, "Delhi's maximum temperature was 40.2 degrees Celsius on June 16 and thereafter it was below 40 degrees Celsius. On June 25, the maximum temperature again reached above 40 degrees Celsius. From June 28, rain activities can start in North India along with Delhi and temperature will drop."

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi was recorded at 127 at 9.05 am which falls under the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Delay on Red Line of Delhi Metro, commuters face problems; DMRC responds

Latest India News