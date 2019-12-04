Image Source : Delhi to get free WiFi from December 16: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that a total of 11,000 WiFi hotspot zones will be set up across the national capital to provide free internet. He said that the people in Delhi will get free 15 GB data per month through the hotspot network across the city. Addressing the media, Kejriwal said that on December 16, 100 hotspots will be inaugurated launching the Delhi government's free wifi scheme.

"11,000 wifi hotspots will be set up, 4000 at bus stops, 7000 in markets etc. First 100 hotspots will be inaugurated on December 16. It will cost around Rs 100 crores. With this free 15 GB internet data usage being provided to people, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fulfilled all the promises made in its manifesto for 2015 Assembly polls," Kejriwal said.

Subsequently, every week 500 wifi hotspots will be added, and within 6 months these 11,000 hotspots will be set up, he added. "The Delhi Govt will be paying charges to the companies per hotspot on per month basis."

Just in!#AAP fulfills it’s last poll promise!@ArvindKejriwal announces free WiFi in Delhi .

11,000 hotspots will be installed to provide free internet. pic.twitter.com/FcnIqJEqP6 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 4, 2019

In August this year, Kejriwal had announced that under the project, which will be executed under a Public-private partnership (PPP) model, WiFi with 200 mbps internet speed will be available within 50 metre radius of the hotspot.

The announcement comes after the AAP government implemented the free-of-cost travel scheme for women in Delhi public buses. The free bus ride facility is also be available in Noida-NCR, airport and other special services operated by the DTC and cluster scheme operators.

