Delhi riots: High Court grants bail to 5 accused in Head Constable Ratan Lal murder case

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to five accused in the murder case of Head Constable Ratan Lal, as well as in the matter of causing injuries to a DCP, during the North East Delhi violence in February 2020.

Justice Subramoniam Prasad, while passing the order, said, "the court is of the opinion that the Petitioners cannot be made to languish behind bars for a longer period of time and that the veracity of the allegations levelled against them can be tested during trial."

Ratan Lal was killed on February 24 in the violence that broke out during the Delhi riots. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. His post-mortem report said he died of a bullet injury. Rattan Lal is survived by his wife and three minor children.

Ratan Lal, was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri, is survived by his wife and three children. Lal had joined the Delhi Police in 1998.

ALSO READ: Delhi riots: Police opposes Umar Khalid's bail plea, says it will show 'prima facie' case