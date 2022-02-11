Friday, February 11, 2022
     
Residential building collapses in north Delhi; two injured, five feared trapped

Confirming that there has been no casualty so far, officials said that the rescue operation is currently underway.

New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2022 18:12 IST
Two people were injured while five others are said to be trapped under debris after a four-story building collapsed in north Delhi on Friday, officials said.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS that they received a call about the incident at 2.48 p.m. after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Confirming that there has been no casualty so far, he said that the rescue operation is currently underway.

