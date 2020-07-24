Image Source : PTI Delhi PWD to barricade Into Bridge if water level rises above 45 cm

Days after a 56-year-old man drowned in rainwater accumulated at the Minto Bridge underpass in central Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to barricade roads leading to the spot if the water level rises above 45 centimetres during rains, an official has said.

The department also warned of filing an FIR against those not following traffic restrictions to be imposed during heavy rains.

The official said on Thursday that the department has issued an office memorandum directing officials concerned to monitor the water situation under the colonial-era bridge round the clock during the rainy season and ensure proper pumping arrangements so that there is no waterlogging.

On July 19, a 56-year-old man, who was driving a mini-truck, had drowned after he was stuck under the waterlogged Minto Bridge as heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital.

In the memorandum, the PWD said that waterlogging under the Minto Bridge has been a regular affair during the monsoon.

"In spite of the preventive measures and the pumping arrangements at the Minto Bridge, if the water level rises above 45 cms at any location at any point of time, the executive engineer (Elect.) & ND/C, PWD in coordination with Delhi Police shall ensure proper barricading of the road leading to the bridge and ensure that no vehicle or person attempts to proceed under the bridge," it stated.

It also stated that if any individual or vehicle attempts to proceed despite the barricading, the officials will file an FIR with the Delhi Police for necessary legal action against the erring driver.

According to the PWD, for coordination work and prevention of waterlogging under the Minto Bridge, officials can require services from the local body concerned and Delhi Police.

Regular coordination work should be made at the local level and if need arises, the situation can be escalated at the level of the PWD Minister and the principal secretary, it said.

