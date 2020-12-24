Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Police raid four illegal hookah bars in Punjabi Bagh; 4 arrested

Ahead of Christmas and new year celebrations, Delhi Police on Thursday raided 4 illegal hookah bars in Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi. Four persons were arrested during raids and 43 hookahs were seized.

Acting on information regarding the illegal operations of the four hookah joints in alleged violation of the COVID-19 health protocols, district police conducted raids at the four premises on the Club Road in Punjabi Bagh.

"Four men, including owners and managers, of these outlets, were arrested and 43 hookahs seized. Four cases under the relevant provisions of law have been registered," said Deepak Purohit, DCP, West Delhi.

