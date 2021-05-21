Delhi-NCR, Northern states receive light to moderate intensity rain

Image Source : ANI Delhi, parts of north India witness light to moderate intensity rain

Light to moderate intensity rainfall will continue over several parts of North India, as per the India Meteorological Department on Friday morning. Delhi and NCR are witnessing moderate rainfall since today morning.

As per the meteorological department, the minimum temperature today in Delhi has dipped down to 19 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is likely to touch 31 degrees Celsius.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's Air Quality Index has entered Good category with an AQI of 37.

As per the government agencies, an AQI with the range of 0-50 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is deemed as 'severe'.

In a tweet, IMD informed, "May 21, 06:05 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi most places of Delhi and NCR ( Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat will occur in the next 2 hours."

Rainfall is also likely to take place in Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipt, Fatehabad, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Siwani, Tosham.

Areas near Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana too are also likely to witness light to moderate intensity rainfall.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Sahaswan, Narora, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Barsana (U.P.) Kotputli, Bhiwari, Alwar, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours", tweeted IMD.



