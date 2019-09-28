Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 22-km stretch of Delhi-Meerut Expressway: All you need to know

Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to inaugurate the 22-km long stretch from Dasna to Hapur of Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Monday. India TV gets you details like cost of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, routes it will connect, and how will it help. Here are all the details you need to know on Delhi-Meerut Expressway:

Delhi-Meerut Expressway: What it connects

The 82-kilometre long Delhi-Meerut Expressway connects Delhi with Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh. What Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate is the third package from Dasna in Ghaziabad to Hapur, which is 22 km long.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway inauguration on Monday: What it costs

A sum of Rs 8,346 crore is likely to be spent on the entire project of Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The third package which is to be inaugurated -- Dasna to Hapur -- has a civil cost of Rs 1,989 crore.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway project: How will it help

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway project will help in decongesting National Capital Region (NCR) and bring significant reduction in pollution level. It will also reduce travel time by more than one hour.

Connecting Dasna to Hapur: A tell-all

The 6-lane section has 2+2 lane service roads on either sides, and a 4.68-km long 6-lane elevated corridor at Pilkhuwa. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway project involves construction of a major bridge across Upper Ganga Canal, seven new minor bridges, a flyover at Hapur bypass, 11 vehicular underpasses, two pedestrian underpasses, two foot overbridges, six major junctions and 105 minor junctions. The 4.68-km long 6-lane elevated corridor at Pilkhuwa has been conferred Gold Medal for innovation in construction technology.

The Pilkhuwa Viaduct has also been awarded as outstanding concrete structure of western Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway project is being implemented in four packages – an 8.72 km long 6-lane expressway/ 8-lane NH 24 from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Ghazipur border, already completed in June 2018 under Phase-I, a 19.28 km long 6-lane expressway/ 8-lane NH 24 from Ghazipur border to Dasna in UP which is 60 per cent done under Phase-II, a 22.23 km long 6-lane NH 24 with 2+2 lane service roads on either sides from Dasna to Hapur in UP, which is being inaugurated on Monday under Phase-III, and a 31.78 km long greenfield 6-lane expressway from Hapur to Meerut, work on which is 57 per cent done under Phase-IV.

