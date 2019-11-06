Image Source : PTI Delhi lieutenant governor meets top cops

A day after Delhi police personnel held a massive protest outside the Police Headquarters in the national capital, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday met top cops here. Baijal met Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and Joint Commissioner Rajesh Khurana among others at Raj Niwas.

According to reliable sources, the meeting was a routine one, during which Tuesday's protest was also discussed. Hundreds of Delhi Police personnel had protested against the assault on their colleagues by lawyers in two Delhi courts. They ended the protest late on Tuesday night.

Baijal on Tuesday met Special CP (Intelligence) and appealed to all concerned to maintain harmony and law and order and directed that senior police officers should visit the injured policemen to boost their morale and comfort their families.

Baijal also directed for best possible treatment to injured advocates and police personnel. Calling the clash between lawyers and police "unfortunate", Baijal said it is imperative to restore the trust between the two and also to ensure that justice is done impartially in the entire matter.

