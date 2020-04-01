Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for families of COVID-19 frontline heroes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced Rs 1 crore, as respect to their service, for medical workers who might lose life in Covid-19 fight. "If anyone loses their life while serving COVID19 patients, whether sanitation workers, doctors or nurses, their family will be provided Rs 1 crore as respect to their service. Whether they are from private or government sector doesn't matter," he said.
"During a war, a soldier protects his country, risks his life.... our whole nation is indebted to them. Today, the job that you guys (health workers) are doing is no less than that of a soldier. You are risking your life to save people of this country," he added.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Coronavirus positive cases in India rose sharply to 1,637, the health ministry website showed today, a jump of 240 cases in 12 hours. The death toll from Covid-19 has also increased to 38 as three more deaths were confirmed, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Of these 1466 are active cases, and 132 have been Cured / Discharged, the report state.