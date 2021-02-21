Image Source : PTI Delhi records 145 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,900

Delhi recorded as many as 145 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,900. Two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 63,813 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate dipped marginally to 0.23 per cent on Sunday. The case tally stands at 6,37,900 in the national capital.

The number of active cases is 1,071.

