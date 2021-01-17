Fog reduces visibility, delays trains in Delhi; air quality remains 'severe'

Image Source : PTI Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe' category

Delhi on Sunday continued to witness a foggy morning with reduced visibility, with the air quality in 'severe' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 428 today. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Biting cold and dense fog prevail across north-Indian states with very low visibility being reported in several parts.

In a tweet, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Dense to very dense fog observed over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya on 17.01.2021."

Giving details about the visibility, IMD tweet stated, "Visibility (at 0530 hours IST of 17.01.2021) (in metre): Patiala & Bareilly-25 each; Chandigarh, Baharaich, Gaya, Tezpur, Agartala & Dibrugarh-50 each; Amritsar, Ambala, Delhi-Safdarjung & Palam, Lucknow & Guwahati-200 each."

Due to such chilly weather conditions, IMD advised citizens to be careful while driving or outing through any transport and prefer to use fog lights during driving.

On Saturday, the overall AQI was 492 and on January 15, the overall AQI was 431 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, several trains were delayed due to fo in the national capital.

As per Northern Railways, Train number 04217--Prayagraj Sangam-Chandighar COVID special and Train number02397--Gaya-New Delhi Special suffered a maximum delay of 3.45 hours.

"Train number 02391--Shramjeevi Express (Rajgir to New Delhi), train no 02303-- Howrah Jn Railway Station to New Delhi railway station special, Train no 02225-- Azamgarh to Delhi Kaifiyaat COVID 19 Special and Train number 02393-- Patna to Delhi Sampoorna Kranti COVID 19 SF Special were also delayed for over three hours," a Railway official said.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet said, "Dense to very dense fog was observed over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog was observed over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya at 5.30 am on January 17."

