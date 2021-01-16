Image Source : PTI Delhi records 299 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,738

Delhi recorded as many as 299 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.32 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,738. Six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 71,957 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,32,183 in the national capital, including 6,18,754 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 2,691, of which 1,234 are in home isolation.

