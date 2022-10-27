‘Pakistan will have to bear consequences of…’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on PoK

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajnath Singh slams Pakistan for atrocities being committed in PoK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing 'Shaurya Diwas' Program organized by the Indian Army in Srinagar on Thursday, Jammu And Kashmir, said Pakistan is committing atrocities against people in PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) and they will have to bear its consequences.

In Kashmir's context, in last few years so-called intellectuals cried human rights violations over actions against terrorists, he added.

“On this occasion, I bow my head to all the brave hearts of India who have given their all to preserve the unity and integrity of this country,” the Defence Minister said.

"In the name of Kashmiriyat, the terrorism and bloodshed the nation has witnessed cannot be tolerated. Countless lives were lost and countless houses destroyed. Many people tried to link terrorism with religion," he said.

Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande attend the event in Jammu and Kashmir to mark the 75th anniversary of Infantry Day.

First military operation of Independent India

Infantry Day is celebrated to commemorate the arrival of Indian Army at Budgam airfield on October 27, 1947, to protect Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani forces. It was the first military operation of Independent India. The Army landed at the airfield after the 'instrument of accession' was signed on October 26, 1947, between the then Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh and the Union of India. Some of the key scenes of the historic Budgam landings are scheduled to be reenacted, among other events planned to be held on Thursday to mark the landmark occasion. The reenactment of the historic event (Budgam landings) to be organised at Old Air Field, Srinagar, is to pay obeisance to the brave soldiers and people of Jammu and Kashmir who laid down their lives, and also to honour the next of kin of war heroes who participated in the 1947-48 war, official said.

In New Delhi, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan laid a wreath at the National War Memorial to commemorate the historic day, he said.



