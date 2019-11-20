Image Source : PTI Decline in number of criminal cases like molestation of women in Delhi: Home Ministry

Measures like online registration of FIRs may have contributed to a higher number of cases being filed by the Delhi Police but there has been a decline in the number of criminal cases like molestation of women reported in the national capital, the Union Home Ministry said on Wednesday."As reported by Delhi Police, a number of measures taken for facilitating reporting and registration of crime, including online registration of e-FIR for theft of motor vehicles and other properties, may have contributed to higher number of cases registered in the NCT of Delhi," Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

However, the total heinous crimes registered during 2019 (upto September 15, 2019) is 3,838 as compared to 4,092 during the corresponding period in 2018, thus, there is a decline of 6.2 per cent of heinous crimes during the current year as compared to the last year, he said.

"During the above referred period, under non-heinous crimes also, there is decline in various crime heads namely, snatching, hurt, burglary, house theft, molestation of women, kidnapping, abduction and fatal and simple accidents," Reddy said.

He said, as reported by Delhi Police, regular review meetings at frequent intervals are convened at different levels to evaluate the crime pattern, progress in investigation, law and order situation and other matters related to policing.

"Besides these regular review meetings, some special meetings are also held to discuss and evaluate any emerging crime/law and order situation. Crime-prone areas in NCT of Delhi are dynamically identified and police resources including pickets, foot patrolling, PCR vans and emergency response vehicles are deployed to enhance visibility, to prevent crime and to nab criminals," the minister said.

ALSO READ: Swami Nithyananda booked, two disciples held for kidnapping kids

ALSO READ: Kerala government moves High Court against acquittal of accused in Walayar sisters death case