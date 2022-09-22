COVID-19: India reports 5,443 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,342

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights An increase of 126 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,429

According to ICMR, 89,27,28,070 samples have been tested up to September 21 for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 5,443 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (September 22), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,78,271.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 46,342, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,216.

Active cases:

An increase of 126 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,429. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 22 was recorded 1.61 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,27,28,070 samples have been tested up to September 21 for COVID-19. Of these 3,39,062 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The new cases were detected from 10,768 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin, adding that no Covid-related fatality was recorded.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Thursday to review the Covid situation here and also conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle the infection. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,695, while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,500, it said.

On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded 81 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death due to the infection. The government had not issued a bulletin on Monday.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 95 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and one fatality. Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi had registered a drop in the last several days.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 1 10503 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 284 3 2322989 43 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 16 15 66507 18 296 4 Assam 2727 22 734675 63 8034 5 Bihar 266 34 837585 77 12300 6 Chandigarh 65 5 97914 14 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 585 16 1161007 100 14126 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 1 11581 2 4 9 Delhi 474 11 1975721 112 26500 10 Goa* 422 15 253351 70 3965 11 Gujarat 1096 15 1261663 159 11028 12 Haryana 356 7 1043467 88 10700 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 181 37 307613 63 4208 14 Jammu and Kashmir 161 11 474046 31 4785 15 Jharkhand 103 1 436836 17 5330 16 Karnataka 3334 100 4018862 490 40278 17 Kerala*** 15556 190 6704894 1885 71036 1 18 Ladakh 21 1 29066 2 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 169 8 1043194 22 10771 21 Maharashtra 4050 166 7964655 801 148319 5 22 Manipur 24 4 137624 4 2148 23 Meghalaya 47 2 94967 7 1622 24 Mizoram 207 43 237259 63 723 1 25 Nagaland 14 35154 781 26 Odisha 1501 199 1321594 9186 27 Puducherry 512 10 171603 74 1972 1 28 Punjab** 291 27 763557 58 17911 29 Rajasthan 1045 44 1301913 140 9637 30 Sikkim 115 2 43471 17 495 31 Tamil Nadu 5159 89 3535117 419 38041 1 32 Telangana 718 8 832186 116 4111 33 Tripura 13 4 106812 1 938 34 Uttarakhand 1060 5 440258 31 7748 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 655 32 2101418 116 23619 1 36 West Bengal 2519 176 2087846 188 21492 1 Total# 46342 126 43978271 5291 528429 14 *Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

Latest India News