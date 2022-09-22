COVID-19: India reports 5,443 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,342

Highlights
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 5,443 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (September 22), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,78,271.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 46,342, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,216.
Active cases:
An increase of 126 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,429. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on September 22 was recorded 1.61 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,27,28,070 samples have been tested up to September 21 for COVID-19. Of these 3,39,062 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The new cases were detected from 10,768 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin, adding that no Covid-related fatality was recorded.
Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Thursday to review the Covid situation here and also conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle the infection. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,695, while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,500, it said.
On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded 81 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death due to the infection. The government had not issued a bulletin on Monday.
Delhi on Sunday recorded 95 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and one fatality. Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi had registered a drop in the last several days.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|1
|10503
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|284
|3
|2322989
|43
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16
|15
|66507
|18
|296
|4
|Assam
|2727
|22
|734675
|63
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|266
|34
|837585
|77
|12300
|6
|Chandigarh
|65
|5
|97914
|14
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|585
|16
|1161007
|100
|14126
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|1
|11581
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|474
|11
|1975721
|112
|26500
|10
|Goa*
|422
|15
|253351
|70
|3965
|11
|Gujarat
|1096
|15
|1261663
|159
|11028
|12
|Haryana
|356
|7
|1043467
|88
|10700
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|181
|37
|307613
|63
|4208
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|161
|11
|474046
|31
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|103
|1
|436836
|17
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|3334
|100
|4018862
|490
|40278
|17
|Kerala***
|15556
|190
|6704894
|1885
|71036
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|21
|1
|29066
|2
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|169
|8
|1043194
|22
|10771
|21
|Maharashtra
|4050
|166
|7964655
|801
|148319
|5
|22
|Manipur
|24
|4
|137624
|4
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|47
|2
|94967
|7
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|207
|43
|237259
|63
|723
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|14
|35154
|781
|26
|Odisha
|1501
|199
|1321594
|9186
|27
|Puducherry
|512
|10
|171603
|74
|1972
|1
|28
|Punjab**
|291
|27
|763557
|58
|17911
|29
|Rajasthan
|1045
|44
|1301913
|140
|9637
|30
|Sikkim
|115
|2
|43471
|17
|495
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5159
|89
|3535117
|419
|38041
|1
|32
|Telangana
|718
|8
|832186
|116
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|13
|4
|106812
|1
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1060
|5
|440258
|31
|7748
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|655
|32
|2101418
|116
|23619
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|2519
|176
|2087846
|188
|21492
|1
|Total#
|46342
|126
|43978271
|5291
|528429
|14
|*Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.