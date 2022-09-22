Thursday, September 22, 2022
     
  COVID-19: India reports 5,443 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,342

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have increased to 46,342, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2022 10:00 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • An increase of 126 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,429
  • According to ICMR, 89,27,28,070 samples have been tested up to September 21 for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 5,443 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (September 22), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,78,271.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 46,342, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,216.

Active cases:

An increase of 126 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,429. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 22 was recorded 1.61 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,27,28,070 samples have been tested up to September 21 for COVID-19. Of these 3,39,062 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The new cases were detected from 10,768 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin, adding that no Covid-related fatality was recorded.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Thursday to review the Covid situation here and also conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle the infection. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,695, while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,500, it said.

On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded 81 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death due to the infection. The government had not issued a bulletin on Monday.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 95 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and one fatality. Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi had registered a drop in the last several days.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 10503   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 284 2322989 43  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 16 15  66507 18  296  
4 Assam 2727 22  734675 63  8034  
5 Bihar 266 34  837585 77  12300  
6 Chandigarh 65 97914 14  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 585 16  1161007 100  14126
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11581 4  
9 Delhi 474 11  1975721 112  26500  
10 Goa* 422 15  253351 70  3965  
11 Gujarat 1096 15  1261663 159  11028  
12 Haryana 356 1043467 88  10700
13 Himachal Pradesh 181 37  307613 63  4208  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 161 11  474046 31  4785  
15 Jharkhand 103 436836 17  5330  
16 Karnataka 3334 100  4018862 490  40278  
17 Kerala*** 15556 190  6704894 1885  71036
18 Ladakh 21 29066 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 169 1043194 22  10771  
21 Maharashtra 4050 166  7964655 801  148319
22 Manipur 24 137624 2148  
23 Meghalaya 47 94967 1622  
24 Mizoram 207 43  237259 63  723
25 Nagaland 14   35154   781  
26 Odisha 1501 199  1321594   9186  
27 Puducherry 512 10  171603 74  1972
28 Punjab** 291 27  763557 58  17911  
29 Rajasthan 1045 44  1301913 140  9637  
30 Sikkim 115 43471 17  495  
31 Tamil Nadu 5159 89  3535117 419  38041
32 Telangana 718 832186 116  4111  
33 Tripura 13 106812 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1060 440258 31  7748
35 Uttar Pradesh 655 32  2101418 116  23619
36 West Bengal 2519 176  2087846 188  21492
Total# 46342 126  43978271 5291  528429 14 
*Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

