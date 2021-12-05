India logs 8,895 COVID cases, over 6,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 99,155

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker administers a dose of COVID vaccine to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 99,155 today

Over 127.61 cr vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Total death toll in the country is now at 4,73,326

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 8,895 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,796 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 6,918 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.35 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,40,60,774.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 99,155, the ministry data showed today.

Over 127.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,73,326. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare informed and said, "2,426 reconciled deaths by Bihar adjusted in today's database. Also, Kerala clears backlog of 263 deaths. Hence deaths showing a spike."

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 64,72,52,850 samples have been tested up to December 4 for COVID-19. Of these 12,26,064 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kerala clocked 4,557 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths on Saturday, taking the total affected in the state to 51,49,642 and the death toll to 41,439. The health department said 5,108 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured to 50,75,605.

The department tested 58,817 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 21 wards across 19 local self government bodies, with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent. Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded 814 new cases, the highest in the state on Saturday, followed by Ernakulam with 606 and Kozhikode 566.

There are 1,64,747 persons under observation of which 4,414 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Latest India News