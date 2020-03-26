Image Source : FILE Coronavirus pandemic Noida Institute of Medical Sciences to be made isolation centre

The government has decide to convert the Noida Institute of Medical Sciences as a 300-bed bed isolation centre for infected patients as number of Covid-19 patients are rising. The Group of Ministers (GoM) was informed that Gujarat, Assam, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and J&K are setting up hospitals dedicated for the management of Covid-19. A total of 118 laboratories have been included in the ICMR network of Covid-19 testing.

The GoM was also apprised that the Cabinet Secretary has also written letters and conducted video conference with state and UT Chief Secretaries, Health Secretaries and DGPs and instructed them to enforce implementation of lockdown measures.

The GOM discussed about strengthening capacity of states, which need to devote adequate resources for creating dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, equipping the medical institutes with PPEs, ventilators and other essential equipment etc.

Meanwhile, states have been asked to ensure that essential services and supplies remain open. These include hospitals, medical shops and establishments engaged in manufacturing of medicines, vaccines, sanitizers, masks and medical devices.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reiterated his appeal to all those who are in home and facility quarantine about observing the restrictions according to the protocol laid down by the government.