17,50,000 people in India now infected with coronavirus; death toll rises to 37,364

India's coronavirus case tally has surged touched 17.5 lakh as over 54,000 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of active cases in India stands at 5,67,730 while those who have recovered after contracting the virus are 11,45,630. As many as 853 deaths in the last 24 hours have taken India's COVID-19 death toll to 37,364.
India continues to be the third on the list of countries with most coronavirus cases, behind the USA and Brazil.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|403
|74
|226
|12
|7
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|72188
|3532
|76614
|12750
|1407
|58
|Arunachal Pradesh
|701
|31
|969
|51
|3
|Assam
|10183
|369
|31442
|1085
|101
|3
|Bihar
|18937
|1358
|34994
|1636
|309
|13
|Chandigarh
|378
|9
|683
|16
|18
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|2720
|83
|6610
|380
|55
|2
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|418
|6
|725
|39
|2
|Delhi
|10596
|109
|122131
|1201
|3989
|26
|Goa
|1707
|50
|4438
|227
|48
|3
|Gujarat
|14300
|210
|45699
|792
|2464
|23
|Haryana
|6250
|67
|29080
|853
|428
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|1118
|27
|1502
|43
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7713
|52
|12871
|654
|388
|11
|Jharkhand
|7060
|522
|4513
|199
|113
|7
|Karnataka
|73227
|1214
|53648
|3860
|2412
|98
|Kerala
|10886
|369
|13775
|752
|81
|8
|Ladakh
|347
|45
|1108
|13
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|8769
|101
|22969
|698
|876
|9
|Maharashtra
|149520
|1446
|266883
|10725
|15316
|322
|Manipur
|1051
|124
|1699
|10
|6
|1
|Meghalaya
|599
|4
|252
|37
|5
|Mizoram
|215
|50
|253
|6
|0
|Nagaland
|1186
|133
|640
|5
|5
|Odisha
|12018
|836
|21274
|756
|187
|10
|Puducherry
|1357
|34
|2198
|98
|51
|2
|Punjab
|5583
|584
|11075
|341
|405
|19
|Rajasthan
|11979
|390
|29977
|942
|690
|16
|Sikkim
|380
|27
|269
|38
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|56738
|1230
|190966
|7010
|4034
|99
|Telengana
|17754
|958
|46502
|1114
|530
|11
|Tripura
|1747
|117
|3463
|136
|23
|2
|Uttarakhand
|3034
|99
|4330
|162
|83
|3
|Uttar Pradesh
|36037
|1069
|51334
|2471
|1677
|47
|West Bengal
|20631
|398
|50517
|2143
|1629
|48
|Total#
|567730
|2627
|1145629
|51255
|37364
|853