Image Source : AP 17,50,000 people in India now infected with coronavirus; death toll rises to 37,364

India's coronavirus case tally has surged touched 17.5 lakh as over 54,000 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of active cases in India stands at 5,67,730 while those who have recovered after contracting the virus are 11,45,630. As many as 853 deaths in the last 24 hours have taken India's COVID-19 death toll to 37,364.

India continues to be the third on the list of countries with most coronavirus cases, behind the USA and Brazil.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 403 74 226 12 7 2 Andhra Pradesh 72188 3532 76614 12750 1407 58 Arunachal Pradesh 701 31 969 51 3 Assam 10183 369 31442 1085 101 3 Bihar 18937 1358 34994 1636 309 13 Chandigarh 378 9 683 16 18 3 Chhattisgarh 2720 83 6610 380 55 2 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 418 6 725 39 2 Delhi 10596 109 122131 1201 3989 26 Goa 1707 50 4438 227 48 3 Gujarat 14300 210 45699 792 2464 23 Haryana 6250 67 29080 853 428 7 Himachal Pradesh 1118 27 1502 43 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7713 52 12871 654 388 11 Jharkhand 7060 522 4513 199 113 7 Karnataka 73227 1214 53648 3860 2412 98 Kerala 10886 369 13775 752 81 8 Ladakh 347 45 1108 13 7 Madhya Pradesh 8769 101 22969 698 876 9 Maharashtra 149520 1446 266883 10725 15316 322 Manipur 1051 124 1699 10 6 1 Meghalaya 599 4 252 37 5 Mizoram 215 50 253 6 0 Nagaland 1186 133 640 5 5 Odisha 12018 836 21274 756 187 10 Puducherry 1357 34 2198 98 51 2 Punjab 5583 584 11075 341 405 19 Rajasthan 11979 390 29977 942 690 16 Sikkim 380 27 269 38 1 Tamil Nadu 56738 1230 190966 7010 4034 99 Telengana 17754 958 46502 1114 530 11 Tripura 1747 117 3463 136 23 2 Uttarakhand 3034 99 4330 162 83 3 Uttar Pradesh 36037 1069 51334 2471 1677 47 West Bengal 20631 398 50517 2143 1629 48 Total# 567730 2627 1145629 51255 37364 853

