17,50,000 people in India now infected with coronavirus; death toll rises to 37,364

India's coronavirus case tally has surged touched 17.5 lakh as over 54,000 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of active cases in India stands at 5,67,730 while those who have recovered after contracting the virus are 11,45,630. As many as 853 deaths in the last 24 hours have taken India's COVID-19 death toll to 37,364. 

New Delhi Published on: August 02, 2020 10:03 IST
India's coronavirus case tally has surged touched 17.5 lakh as over 54,000 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of active cases in India stands at 5,67,730 while those who have recovered after contracting the virus are 11,45,630. As many as 853 deaths in the last 24 hours have taken India's COVID-19 death toll to 37,364. 

India continues to be the third on the list of countries with most coronavirus cases, behind the USA and Brazil. 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 403 74  226 12  7
Andhra Pradesh 72188 3532  76614 12750  1407 58 
Arunachal Pradesh 701 31  969 51  3  
Assam 10183 369  31442 1085  101
Bihar 18937 1358  34994 1636  309 13 
Chandigarh 378 683 16  18
Chhattisgarh 2720 83  6610 380  55
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 418 725 39  2  
Delhi 10596 109  122131 1201  3989 26 
Goa 1707 50  4438 227  48
Gujarat 14300 210  45699 792  2464 23 
Haryana 6250 67  29080 853  428
Himachal Pradesh 1118 27  1502 43  14  
Jammu and Kashmir 7713 52  12871 654  388 11 
Jharkhand 7060 522  4513 199  113
Karnataka 73227 1214  53648 3860  2412 98 
Kerala 10886 369  13775 752  81
Ladakh 347 45  1108 13  7  
Madhya Pradesh 8769 101  22969 698  876
Maharashtra 149520 1446  266883 10725  15316 322 
Manipur 1051 124  1699 10  6
Meghalaya 599 252 37  5  
Mizoram 215 50  253 0  
Nagaland 1186 133  640 5  
Odisha 12018 836  21274 756  187 10 
Puducherry 1357 34  2198 98  51
Punjab 5583 584  11075 341  405 19 
Rajasthan 11979 390  29977 942  690 16 
Sikkim 380 27  269 38  1  
Tamil Nadu 56738 1230  190966 7010  4034 99 
Telengana 17754 958  46502 1114  530 11 
Tripura 1747 117  3463 136  23
Uttarakhand 3034 99  4330 162  83
Uttar Pradesh 36037 1069  51334 2471  1677 47 
West Bengal 20631 398  50517 2143  1629 48 
Total# 567730 2627  1145629 51255  37364 853 

