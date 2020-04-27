Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 886, cases mount to 28380. Check state-wise tally

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 886 on Monday while the cases mounted to 28380, according to an update published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm today. Out of the total, 21132 were active cases while 6362 were either cured or migrated. At least 1,436 infections and 60 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the maximum toll in the specified time period. Maharashtra remained on the top with 8068 cases and 342 deaths. At least, 1188 patients were cured or migrated. Gujarat was second with 3301 cases and 151 deaths. Delhi stood next with 2918 confirmed cases of the virus and 54 deaths.
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY
|STATE/UTs
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED
|DEATHS
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|11
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1177
|235
|31
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|36
|27
|1
|Bihar
|277
|56
|2
|Chandigarh
|30
|17
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|37
|32
|0
|Delhi
|2918
|877
|54
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|3301
|313
|151
|Haryana
|289
|176
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|22
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|523
|137
|6
|Jharkhand
|82
|13
|3
|Karnataka
|511
|188
|20
|Kerala
|469
|342
|4
|Ladakh
|20
|14
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2168
|302
|106
|Maharashtra
|8068
|1188
|342
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|108
|35
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|3
|0
|Punjab
|313
|71
|18
|Rajasthan
|2185
|518
|41
|Tamil Nadu
|1885
|1020
|24
|Telangana
|1002
|280
|26
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|51
|33
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|1955
|335
|31
|West Bengal
|649
|105
|20
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|28380*
|6362
|886
|*220 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing (SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH)