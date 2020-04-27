Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 886, cases mount to 28380. Check state-wise tally

File Image

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 886 on Monday while the cases mounted to 28380, according to an update published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm today. Out of the total, 21132 were active cases while 6362 were either cured or migrated. At least 1,436 infections and 60 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the maximum toll in the specified time period. Maharashtra remained on the top with 8068 cases and 342 deaths. At least, 1188 patients were cured or migrated. Gujarat was second with 3301 cases and 151 deaths. Delhi stood next with 2918 confirmed cases of the virus and 54 deaths.

CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY

STATE/UTs TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATHS Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 1177 235 31 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 36 27 1 Bihar 277 56 2 Chandigarh 30 17 0 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 Delhi 2918 877 54 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 3301 313 151 Haryana 289 176 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 Jammu and Kashmir 523 137 6 Jharkhand 82 13 3 Karnataka 511 188 20 Kerala 469 342 4 Ladakh 20 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 2168 302 106 Maharashtra 8068 1188 342 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 108 35 1 Puducherry 8 3 0 Punjab 313 71 18 Rajasthan 2185 518 41 Tamil Nadu 1885 1020 24 Telangana 1002 280 26 Tripura 2 2 0 Uttarakhand 51 33 0 Uttar Pradesh 1955 335 31 West Bengal 649 105 20 Total number of confirmed cases in India 28380* 6362 886 *220 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing (SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH)

