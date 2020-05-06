Coronavirus cases in India near 50,000-mark; death toll at 1,694 | Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 49,000-mark taking active cases tally to 49,391 including 1694 deaths while 14183 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. On Tuesday, coronavirus cases in India climbed to 46,711. On May 5, the country entered its fourth extended phase of lockdown that will remain effective till May 17 i.e for two more weeks. However, the latest phase of lockdown have been imposed with certain relaxations including opening of standalone essential, non-essential shops across the country. But the resuming of certain services will highly depend on which zone a particular area will be falling under i.e red, orange, green or containment zones.
The government is slowly trying to open up the economy amid coronavirus lockdown as many small businesses across the country have incurred major losses due to shutdown, therefore, with the easing of lockdown restrictions, Centre is moving towards an exit strategy from the shutdown. PM Modi meanwhile is holding meetings with Finance Minister, other cabinet ministers on deciding the economic stimulus or relief package for the businesses as they have been affected due to lockdown.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1717
|589
|36
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|Bihar
|536
|142
|4
|Chandigarh
|111
|21
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|36
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|5104
|1468
|64
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|6245
|1381
|368
|Haryana
|548
|256
|6
|Himachal Pradesh
|42
|38
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|741
|320
|8
|Jharkhand
|125
|33
|3
|Karnataka
|671
|331
|29
|Kerala
|502
|462
|4
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|3049
|1000
|176
|Maharashtra
|15525
|2819
|617
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|175
|60
|1
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|Punjab
|1451
|133
|25
|Rajasthan
|3158
|1525
|89
|Tamil Nadu
|4058
|1485
|33
|Telengana
|1096
|585
|29
|Tripura
|43
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|61
|39
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|2880
|987
|56
|West Bengal
|1344
|364
|140
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|49391*
|14183
|1694
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR