Coronavirus cases in India near 50,000-mark; death toll at 1,694 | Check state-wise list

Image Source : PTI A masked man holds a placard urging citizens to stay at home and maintain social distance outside a wine shop, after authorities permitted the opening of liquor shops with certain restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 49,000-mark taking active cases tally to 49,391 including 1694 deaths while 14183 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. On Tuesday, coronavirus cases in India climbed to 46,711. On May 5, the country entered its fourth extended phase of lockdown that will remain effective till May 17 i.e for two more weeks. However, the latest phase of lockdown have been imposed with certain relaxations including opening of standalone essential, non-essential shops across the country. But the resuming of certain services will highly depend on which zone a particular area will be falling under i.e red, orange, green or containment zones.

The government is slowly trying to open up the economy amid coronavirus lockdown as many small businesses across the country have incurred major losses due to shutdown, therefore, with the easing of lockdown restrictions, Centre is moving towards an exit strategy from the shutdown. PM Modi meanwhile is holding meetings with Finance Minister, other cabinet ministers on deciding the economic stimulus or relief package for the businesses as they have been affected due to lockdown.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 Andhra Pradesh 1717 589 36 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 43 32 1 Bihar 536 142 4 Chandigarh 111 21 1 Chhattisgarh 59 36 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 5104 1468 64 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 6245 1381 368 Haryana 548 256 6 Himachal Pradesh 42 38 2 Jammu and Kashmir 741 320 8 Jharkhand 125 33 3 Karnataka 671 331 29 Kerala 502 462 4 Ladakh 41 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 3049 1000 176 Maharashtra 15525 2819 617 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 10 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 175 60 1 Puducherry 9 6 0 Punjab 1451 133 25 Rajasthan 3158 1525 89 Tamil Nadu 4058 1485 33 Telengana 1096 585 29 Tripura 43 2 0 Uttarakhand 61 39 1 Uttar Pradesh 2880 987 56 West Bengal 1344 364 140 Total number of confirmed cases in India 49391* 14183 1694 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

