Section 144 to remain imposed in 'orange zoned' Ghaziabad till May 31

Authorities in Ghaziabad have said Section 144 CrPC will remain imposed in the district till May 31, 2020. The new order has come into effect due to the outbreak of coronavirus, even though Ghaziabad has been categorised as an 'orange zone'. According to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, the period of imposition of Section 144 can be reduced or cancelled as per the situation. Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district administration has allowed over 500 small industrial units to operate during the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown, an official said on Tuesday. He said 532 shops in rural areas were also allowed to operate while in city areas, 650 traders were given permission to do business.

Commenting on it, DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said the administration had received 1,177 applications from the industrialists, of which 517 small-scale industrial units were allowed to operate.

He said among the 532 shops in rural areas, 145 deal in fruit and vegetables, 13 in mobile phone repair, and 12 in construction material.

As many as 104 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district and two persons have died so far, the official said.

There are 50 active cases and 52 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, Chief Medical Officer NK Gupta said.

A government officer posted in Modinagar, his son and daughter have tested positive on Monday, Gupta said, adding that the whole family of the officer had been quarantined at a hospital.

