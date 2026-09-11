'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' to begin on September 18, Amit Shah to join concluding event in Jalandhar

Chandigarh:

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon has announced that the party will launch a statewide 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' to raise awareness against drug abuse and mobilise public support for a drug-free Punjab. Dhillon said the drug menace has become a serious concern in the state, with drugs allegedly reaching households across Punjab. Addressing the issue of drug abuse, Dhillon said, "Today, drugs are reaching every household in Punjab." He also alleged that people who raise questions about the drug menace are being harassed.

Dhillon cited the case of Gulzar Singh from Sangrur, who, he claimed, had raised the issue of drugs and later died by suicide. The BJP leader used the incident to underline his allegation that those speaking out against the drug menace are being pressured.

Yatra to cover all 117 Assembly seats

The BJP's anti-drug campaign will be launched from four different locations in Punjab and will culminate in Jalandhar. The party plans to take the yatra through all 117 Assembly constituencies, turning the campaign into a statewide outreach programme. Recent reports also confirm the BJP's plan for a multi-route anti-drug campaign covering all 117 constituencies. The campaign is scheduled to begin on September 18 and conclude on September 30.

According to the announced programme, BJP national president Nitin Nabin will flag off the main yatra from Pathankot on September 18, while the concluding event in Jalandhar is expected to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP puts drug menace at Centre of Punjab outreach

The proposed yatra comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with the BJP seeking to make drug abuse, law and order and governance key issues in its political campaign. The party has been stepping up its organisational and public outreach in Punjab as it prepares for the Assembly polls. Notably, BJP national general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Satish Poonia on Thursday held a series of meetings with senior party leaders here to review preparations for the proposed 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' this month. Poonia participated in discussions with senior Punjab BJP leaders, including state president Kewal Singh Dhillon, Narinder Singh Raina, Manpreet Singh Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Ashwani Sharma and Manthri Srinivasulu.

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