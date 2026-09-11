Vantara accepts HPC order on elephant Madhuri's return to Kolhapur, says she still needs continued care

Elephant Madhuri, also known as Mahadevi, is set to return to the Nandani facility in Kolhapur following a September 9, 2026, ruling by the High-Powered Committee (HPC) appointed by the Supreme Court. Gujarat, on July 30, 2025. The HPC has passed an order permitting Madhuri to return to Kolhapur, subject to strict conditions. These include that she shall not be used for processions or any other purpose, that she receive round-the-clock care, and that she undergo a medical examination every fortnight. Vantara said it respects the authority of the HPC and will comply fully with its directions.

Vantara pledges continued care

Vantara said its responsibility does not end with Madhuri's return to Kolhapur, as her condition has been stabilised through sustained veterinary care, but her chronic conditions have not disappeared. She continues to require appropriate care, supportive management, and regular veterinary monitoring.

Vantara has worked to support her transition by helping ensure that appropriate living conditions, veterinary infrastructure, medical equipment, medicines, and other necessities are in place.

"Vantara’s veterinarians will visit the elephant in Kolhapur every fortnight to conduct her medical examination and submit their reports to the competent authorities, as directed by the HPC. This is about continuity of care and safeguarding her welfare, wherever she is housed," it said.

Vantara to assist in upgradation

Vantara has also worked on the enclosure and facility at Nandani, to which Madhuri is now returning. Within the infrastructure available, the best possible arrangements have been put in place for her. Further improvements to the infrastructure could not be made at this stage owing to town planning constraints, as a road passing through the land of the Trust has limited the land available for development.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS)Vantara said its responsibility does not end with Madhuri's return to Kolhapur.

"Once Madhuri has settled in, Vantara will remain available to the Math for the upgradation of the facility. Vantara will equally assist in such upgradation if directed to do so by the courts or the competent authorities," it said.

Vantara said that it believes genuine animal welfare requires facts, veterinary science, responsible care, respect for due process and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding life forever.

"Madhuri’s well-being remains Vantara’s first concern. Our commitment to her health, welfare, and dignity does not depend on where she lives. We wish her good health and a long, safe, and happy life," it added.

ALSO READ:

Vantara and Indonesia launch major wildlife health and conservation partnership