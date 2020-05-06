Image Source : AP Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 3.7-million mark; death toll at 258,294

Worldwide coronavirus cases have crossed 3.7-million mark taking positive patients toll to 3,726,666 including 258,294 deaths while 1,241,894 have recovered, according to the Worldometer figures. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 12,37,633 including 72,271 deaths. Following US, is Spain with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 2,50,561 including 25,613 deaths and Italy with 2,13,013 cases including 29,315 deaths.

Meanwhile, Italy maintained a declining trend in active COVID-19 infections and intensive care cases, one day after it eased the national lockdown, according to the latest numbers released by the Civil Protection Department.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said that "we don't know" where the coronavirus originated. "Did it come out of the virology lab in Wuhan, did it occur in the wet market there in Wuhan or did it occur somewhere else? And the answer to that is we don't know," the top US military officer told reporters on Tuesday in a Pentagon briefing when asked about the origin of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Various agencies both civilian and US government are looking at that," he added. Milley said that the weight of evidence indicated the coronavirus was "natural and not manmade" and was "probably not intentional."

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also noted in his Monday interview with National Geographic that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated.​

Worst hit nations due to coronavirus according to Worldometer

