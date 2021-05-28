India logs 1.86 lakh new COVID cases in a day; lowest in 44 days; recovery rate at 90.34%

Image Source : AP India logs 1.86 lakh new COVID cases, lowest in the last 44 days; recovery rate at 90.34%

With 1.86 lakh new covid cases in last 24 hours, India recorded lowest in the last 44 days, according to Union Health Ministry. The coronavirus tally now stands at 2,75,55,457. The daily death toll, however, remained over the 3,000-mark, with 3,660 deaths.

Active caseload further declines to 23,43,152 with active cases decrease by 76,755 in last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry.

With 2,59,459 patient recoveries reported during the last 24 hours, a total of 2,48,93,410 patients have recovered in the country so far. The recovery rate has jumped to 90.34%, as per Union Health Ministry data.

Also, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 10.42% & daily positivity rate at 9.00%; less than 10% for 4 consecutive days. A total of 20.57 crore vaccine doses administered so far, Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 33,90,39,861 samples tested up to May 27. Of these, 20,70,508 samples tested on Thursday, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

