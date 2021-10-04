Congress names candidates for Assam, Maharashtra bypolls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

The Congress party on Monday announced its candidates names for by-elections in 3 assembly constituencies in Assam and one in Maharashtra.

The Congress said Jowel Tudu, Bhaskar Dahal and Manoranjan Konwar will contest from Gossaigaon, Tamulpur and Thowra seats in Assam while Jitesh Antapurkar will contest for Deglur in Maharashtra.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the scheduled bypolls to fill 30 vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various states.

As per the schedule announced by the ECI, polling will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Meanwhile, Congress candidates will file their nomination papers for by-elections on Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly seats falling in Pratapgarh and Udaipur districts on Friday this week in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra will be present with the party candidates at the time of nomination for both the seats on October 8, the last day for filing the nomination.

The Congress, however, is yet to announce the names of its candidates.

(With agency inputs)

