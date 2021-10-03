Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI BJD candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy wins Pipili by-poll by over 20,000 votes

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy has on Sunday won the Pipili Assembly by-poll with a margin of 20,916 votes against his nearest rival Ashrit Pattnaik of the BJP, said the Election Commission.

Maharathy secured 96,972 votes, while Ashrit Pattnaik of the BJP bagged 76,056 votes. Congress nominee Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra got 4,261 votes, the EC said. Ten candidates were in the fray for the by-poll, which was necessitated by the death of sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year.

