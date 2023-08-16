P stands for 'pettiness', 'peeve': Congress steps up attack on Modi govt for renaming Nehru Memorial Museum

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Renaming of NMML to PMML triggered a fresh flashpoint between BJP and Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday slammed the Modi government over renaming of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) to Prime Minister's Memorial Museum and Library (PMML).

Ramesh in a post on X - formerly known as Twitter - said from today a prestigious institution has got a new name, the world famous Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has now become the Prime Minister's Memorial Museum and Library (PMML).

"Prime Minister Modi seems full of fear, inferiority complex and insecurity, especially when it comes to our first and longest serving Prime Minister. Their sole agenda is to falsify, defame, distort and destroy Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy. They have removed N and replaced it with P. This P actually stands for Pettiness and Peeve," he wrote in the post on social media.

The Congress leader further added but he (PM Modi) can never belittle Nehru's immense contribution to the freedom movement and his great achievements in laying the democratic, secular, scientific and liberal foundations of the Indian nation-state.

"No matter how much PM Modi and those who beat drums for him keep attacking, Nehru's legacy will live on and continue to inspire generations to come," he added.

Change in name of NMML to PMML

Meanwhile, a official said, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society with effect from August 14.

"Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023- in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society.

In mid-June, in a special meeting of the NMML Society, it was resolved to change its name to PMML Society.

The renaming had prompting sharp reactions from the Congress.

The Teen Murti Bhavan had served as the official residence of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Sources said that some administrative processes were needed to finally put an official stamp on the new name, and the final approval came a few days ago. It was decided by NMML authorities to make August 14 has the date for the renaming to come into effect, they said.

The special meeting of the NMML Society in June was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice president of the Society, the Culture Ministry had then said.

