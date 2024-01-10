Congress goofs up again, shares wrong link for receiving funds in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra pamphlets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with the party leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal during the launch of logo and anthem for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in New Delhi. (File photo)

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: In another goof-up, the Congress party mentioned a wrong payment link to receive donations in the newly launched Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra pamphlets.

According to reports, money being sent using the link mentioned in the pamphlet is being received by some third party. Earlier, the Congress party had forgotten to book the domain for receiving donation funds.

The donation link mentioned in the pamphlet is -- donateinc.co.in -- but the money is being received by some third party. By clicking this link, the money is being sent to some 'Roj Cash Account'.

After the goof-up, Congress later released another pamphlet with the correct link -- donateinc.in

Image Source : INDIA TVCongress party shares the correct donation link (Left) after sharing a wrong one (Right) earlier in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra pamphlets.

Many people of Congress have donated on the wrong link.

According to sources, Congress shared this link with party leaders and workers to donate on donateinc.co.in link a few days ago without registering the domain, but before Congress could register the domain, someone else registered it.

Despite this, the party mentioned the wrong domain address and payment link on its pamphlet today.

