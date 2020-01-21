Bengaluru's St Francis of Assisi Church attacked; alter vandalized

Church of St Francis of Assisi attacked, ransacked by miscreant in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Church Attacked: Miscreant desecrated sanctum and threw away Holy Communion at Kengeri's St Francis of Assisi Church in Bengaluru's Western Suburb. The St Francis of Assisi Church, in Bengaluru was ransacked by miscreants in the wee hours of Tuesday. The attacker desecrated sanctum and threw away Holy Communion. The authorities of the church have filed a complaint with the Kengeri police station. The police arrived to the spot and investigation is underway.

The Alter of the church was also vandalized and the tabernacle destroyed. "We condemn this dastardly act of unscrupulous element," Church said in a statement.

As per initial reports, the miscreants did not steal any valuables and came in with the intent to destroy the church. The CCTV camera inside the church premises has helped identify one miscreant who entered through the back door.

However, according to reports Bengaluru police said that the robbery angle also can not be ruled out.