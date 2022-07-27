Wednesday, July 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Good scheme started by UPA govt has practically perished': Chidambaram on subsidised LPG cylinder

'Good scheme started by UPA govt has practically perished': Chidambaram on subsidised LPG cylinder

P. Chidambaram said that the LPG cylinder prices have become "exorbitant" and asserted that that a good scheme of subsidised cooking gas started by the UPA has practically perished due to the “callous attitude” of the present government.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2022 15:32 IST
P. Chidambaram said subsidised LPG cylinder prices have become exorbitant.
Image Source : PTI P. Chidambaram said subsidised LPG cylinder prices have become exorbitant.

P. Chidambaram, a Senior leader of Congress, on Wednesday said the “exorbitant” price of the subsidised cylinder under the ‘Ujjwala Yojana’ is a “spoiler” and asserted that a good scheme of subsidised cooking gas started by the UPA has practically perished due to the “callous attitude” of the present government.

“The measure of success of the Ujjwala scheme can be gauged only by the number of refills ordered by the beneficiary,” Chidambaram said.

He claimed data shows that nearly 25 per cent of beneficiaries order only one or two or three refills per year and in the remaining months they do not use LPG cylinders but use non-clean fuel.

“These are the poorest families among the beneficiaries. This proves conclusively that the exorbitant price of the subsidised cylinder (Rs 853) is the spoiler,” the former Union minister said.

“A good scheme started by the UPA government has practically perished because of the callous attitude of the present Government. The Government’s burden of subsidy has crashed from Rs 37,209 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 242 crore in 2021-22!” Chidambaram said.

Related Stories
Delhi: Commercial LPG gas cylinder price hiked by Rs 100

Delhi: Commercial LPG gas cylinder price hiked by Rs 100

India's fuel sales rise above pre-Covid levels; petrol at all-time high

India's fuel sales rise above pre-Covid levels; petrol at all-time high

Govt cuts LPG price by Rs 200 per cylinder, petrol and diesel cost also reduced

Govt cuts LPG price by Rs 200 per cylinder, petrol and diesel cost also reduced

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 135 in Centre's big move to fight inflation | Check rates

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 135 in Centre's big move to fight inflation | Check rates

ALSO READ | Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 135 in Centre's big move to fight inflation | Check revised rates

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News