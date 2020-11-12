Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja at community ghats as COVID-19 cases surge

Image Source : PTI Thousands of people gather at various ghats of the Yamuna river in Delhi every year for Chhath Puja.

With the coronavirus cases in the national capital witnessing a spike, the Delhi government has decided to ban Chhath Puja celebrations at community ghats. The four-day festival to worship the Sun begins November 18.

"The Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at ghats to contain the spread of COVID-19," news agency ANI quoted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, as saying.

Chhath Puja is one of the biggest festivals observed in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi have seen a surge in the last few days. The city recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday that took infection tally to over 4.59 lakh, while 85 new fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,228, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) has instructed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja this year is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in Delhi.

Orders have been issued to all district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to encourage people to observe puja at their homes as ensure strict compliance of the ban.

Politics begin over ban order

Delhi BJP leader and former minister in the Kejriwal government Kapil Mishra has questioned the order to ban Chhath Puja at ghats. Mishra said the order was issued as the AAP government failed to make adequate preparations for Chhath Puja.

"This order banning Chhath Puja in Delhi will not be obeyed Arvind Kejriwal ji. Delhi government, which was the first to open liquor shops in the country, cannot issue an order to stop Chhath Puja," Kapil Mishra tweeted in Hindi

दिल्ली में छठ पूजा पर बैन लगाने का ये आर्डर माना नहीं जाएगा @ArvindKejriwal जी



देश में सबसे पहले शराब की दुकानें खोलने वाली दिल्ली सरकार, छठ पूजा रोकने का आदेश नहीं दे सकती



AAP की सरकार छठ पूजा की तैयारी नहीं कर पाई तो बैन लगा दिया



छठ पूजा तो होगी https://t.co/GTS1HksOZy — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 11, 2020

"The AAP government banned Chhath Puja as it could not prepare for it. Chhath Puja will be performed," he added.

