Chhath Puja 2022: 2,269 trips of 179 pairs of special trains till festival, says Ministry of Railways

Chhath Puja 2022: Indian Railways is running 2,269 trips of 179 pairs of special trains till Chhath Puja this year, to manage extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season, said the Ministry of Railways

Chhath Puja is one of the largest festivals that is celebrated in north India specially in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Before and after the festival Indian Railway see a huge movement as people living outside of their states return to their native places to celebrate the festival.

This year too, it is expected that a huge rush will be seen on trains and railway stations.

Meanwhile, Diwali, along with Chhath Puja also causes an increase in the numbers of passengers travelling on trains and Railways, every year runs festival special trains to meet the sudden demand of trains.

This year Chhath Puja will start on October 28 with 'Nahay Khay, followed by 'Kharna' on October 29, worship to the setting sun on October 30 and worship to the rising sun on 31 October.

Railways' festival gift to passengers

As India entered festival season and people in big numbers travel from one place to another during this season, Indian Railways, one of the largest means to travel in India, came up with a new timetable and upgraded high-speed trains.

Railways authorities upgraded the speed of 500 mail express trains and converted 130 services (65 pairs) to the Superfast category in the new All India Railway Timetable.

