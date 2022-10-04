CBI searches 105 locations in whip on cyber criminals, fraudsters targeting Americans

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The searches were being conducted in association with police forces of the states and Union Territories.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday conducted raids across 150 locations across the country in 'Operation Chakra' targetting cyber criminals involved in financial.

They said 87 locations are being searched by the CBI and 18 locations are being searched by state and UT police in which over 300 suspects are under the scanner.

Two call centres, based in Pune and Ahmedabad were busted for fraud activities in the US. The FBI in the US is also in the loop in regards to this operation, officials added.

So far, one and a half crore cash and gold woorth a crore and a hald have been recovered from a place in Rajasthan. The action came after inputs from Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mountain Police and Australian Federal Police, they said.

