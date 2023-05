The Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers including a minor who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, officials said. The complainants have also been asked to record their statements soon so that further investigation in the case can be carried out, they said. The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi Police to provide security to the grapplers following their complaints against Singh, who has been booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and Section 10 of the POCSO Act in two FIRs. The BJP MP, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers and a minor girl, has denied the charges against him.