Breaking News September 13 | LIVE Updates

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.
Top News
Latest News
Chandni Chowk's new look, new rules: A trip to the 'revamped' tourist hub
Drugs worth Rs 30 crore seized by Delhi Police; 2 including a foreigner arrested
Air India flight with Union minister Shobha Karandlaje onboard faces technical glitch
India administers over 74 crore Covid vaccines; all adults in 6 states, UTs got 1st dose
COVID-19: Maharashtra's tally of fresh cases rise by 3,623; active cases 50,400 now
Al Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri, rumoured dead, surfaces in video on 9/11 anniversary
China rejects English language in campaign against Western influence
Terrorism will accumulate power: Chinese state media warns of another 'deadly attack' in US
PM Modi offers condolences to Akshay Kumar after his mom's demise
Munmun Dutta slams netizens for age-shaming after rumours of her relationship with Raj Anadkat
Nargis Fakhri confesses she dated Uday Chopra for 5 years: 'People told me to keep it quiet'
Kashmera Shah reacts to Govinda's wife Sunita's comment on Krushna: I'm not known as someone's wife
Kareena Kapoor Khan resumes shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' shares pics with her team
Swiss bank details about real estate properties owned by Indians to be revealed this month
RBI extends curbs on UP-based People's Co-operative Bank for 3 months
Nifty 50 at 17,500 level! What's next? The road ahead for investors
OYO IPO: Hospitality chain increases authorised share capital to Rs 901 crore
US Open: Calendar Slam denied as Daniil Medvedev beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Grand Slam title
US Open: All the stats behind Daniil Medvedev's maiden Grand Slam title - In Numbers
Ravi Shastri and coaching staff may leave UK on Wednesday if RT-PCR results return negative
Daniel Ricciardo wins Italian GP as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash
Mohamed Salah reaches 100 Premier League goals, Harvey Elliott hurt in Liverpool win
Ganpati Visarjan: Shilpa Shetty and her family bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha [PICS]
IN PICS: United States gives 1st public look inside base housing Afghans
Bigg Boss OTT: Celebs locked inside BB House celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by welcoming Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Kareena Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty here's how B-town is celebrating the festival
Radhika Madan brutally trolled for her 'risky' black top: 'What is she even wearing'
Ranveer Singh's bare chest and two ponytail look invites meme fest on Twitter
Google Doodle celebrates Swedish DJ Avicii's 32nd birth anniversary
Money Heist fans, have you seen Professor aka Sergio's Pakistani lookalike?
Neeraj Chopra's no nonsense reaction to question about balancing sex life and training wins hearts
Horoscope 12 September 2021: Gemini will get lucky, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Vastu defect in East direction of the house affects nature of family members
Horoscope 11 Sept 2021: Taurus can get their money back, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Avoid keeping any unnecessary items or junk on the terrace of house
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Add sweetness to your celebrations with this festive modak recipe