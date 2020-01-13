Delhi High Court sends notice to Apple, WhatsApp, Google over JNU Violence

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to Apple, WhatsApp, Google and the Delhi government in connection with the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5. The notices come on petitions of three JNU professors seeking to preserve CCTV footage, WhatsApp conversations and other evidence related to the violence on the campus.

All the concerned parties have been asked by the high court to file their responses by Tuesday. The Delhi Police informed the court it has written to WhatsApp to preserve data of two groups on which JNU violence was planned.

The court was told by Delhi government Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra that the police has not yet received any response from the university administration.

The counsel said police has also written to WhatsApp to preserve data of two groups "Unity Against Left" and "Friends of RSS" including messages, pictures and videos and phone numbers of members, related to JNU violence incident.

The petition was filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi government.

The petition also sought direction to the Delhi Police to retrieve all CCTV footage of JNU campus.

ALSO READ | JNU violence: Masked woman identified as DU student

ALSO READ | Registration of 300 students blocked due to 'fake Proctor inquiries', claims JNUSU