BREAKING: Fire breaks out at PM's residence in Lok Kalyan Marg

BREAKING NEWS: Fire broke out at Prime Minister's residence in Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site of the fire soon after a call was made this evening. An ambulance was also called in at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence. According to officials, an electric unit had caught fire which was later doused.

The call of fire was made at 7.25 pm today. Sources say it was a minor fire incident.

More details to follow.