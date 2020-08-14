Reopening of temples: Bombay High Court rejects pleas, says 'God is within us and everywhere'

Image Source : PTI Reopening of places of worships, temples: Bombay High Court has rejected petitions seeking reopening of religious places.

The Bombay High Court has rejected two petitions for the reopening of temples or places of worships during the COVID-19 pandemic citing life and public health implications. Bombay High Court's judgment comes on petitions filed by the Jain Gyanmandir Trust and another person Ankit Hirji. "God is within us and God is everywhere", cannot allow prayer to reopen of places worship at this stage, the Bombay HC said in its order. The Bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and Madhav J Jamdar in order said "it was with great reluctance” that the petition was rejected by the Court.

The two petitioners in the case had sought urgent reliefs from the Court to allow puja in temples during the Paryushan, an auspicious period for Jains, Bar & Bench reported.

"... it is the duty of every right-thinking person at this stage to balance their religious duties with public duty, and their responsibility towards the rest of mankind. In this regard, we again repeat what we have already told the Petitioners at the time of the hearing, that 'God is within us' and 'God is everywhere," Bar & Bench quoted the order.

More to follow...

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage