BJP's most powerful body reshuffle: Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj out; Sonowal, Yediyurappa in

BJP top body reshuffle: In a major reshuffle in its highest decision-making body, the BJP on Wednesday removed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari out of the Parliamentary Board and included new faces.

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman have been included in the Parliamentary board.

The Board, headed by the party's national president JP Nadda, will also have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur, Bhupender Yadav have been made members of the BJP Central Election Committee, while Shahnawaz Hussain has been dropped."

Nitin Gadkari, who is a former party president, is said to be close to the top brass of the RSS. He is also the sitting MP from Nagpur.

Eleven members of the reconstituted Parliamentary Board are party president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Sarbananda Sonowal, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Sudha Yadav, Satyanarayan Jatia and national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

The 15-member Central Election Committee includes the 11 members of the Parliamentary Board and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur and Vanathi Srinivasan.

