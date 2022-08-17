Have no information about it: Nitish Kumar on warrant against new law minister Kartikeya Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar news: Just days after portfolios were distributed to Bihar cabinet minister's in the newly formed JDU-led Mahagathbandhan government in the state, controversies have started following CM Nitish Kumar.

The 8th time sworn-in chief minister has been questioned for inducting Kartikeya Singh as state's law minister even when a warrant has been issued against him.

When asked how Kartikeya Singh was handed over the responsibilities of state's Law Minister, Nitish Kumar said he has no information about it.

"I do not know, I have no information about this," CM Nitish Kumar said.

"If Kartikeya Singh (RJD) had a warrant against him, he should have surrendered. But he has taken oath as Law minister. I ask Nitish, is he trying to take Bihar back to Lalu's times? Kartikey Singh should be immediately dismissed," said BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi.

"We expect Patna High Court to take serious notice of this. I expect CM Nitish Kumar to show some courage. Kartikeya Singh should be sacked and strict action should be taken against him," said BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

