'Grandfather parted nation and grandchildren will unite it?': Biswa Himanta Sarma on dynastic politics

Assam CM Biswa Himanta Sarma on Saturday took a jibe at Congress saying that the country needs to be free from dynastic politics. He further said that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) opposes dynastic politics.

Sarma further added that dynastic politics is a big issue in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and even Telangana. He said that the democratic party is the need of the hour and not the family 'raj'.

Further speaking about dynastic politics he said, "India was divided during the regime of Nehru. Grandfather will part the nation & grandchildren will unite it?"

"Apologize for what Nehru did to the people of the country then you can go to Islamabad & Lahore," said that the Sarma on Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He also spoke about the incident where a man grabbed the microphone at one of his rallies, "We were at zero distance. He could've attacked me with a sharp weapon. If a political party member does such a thing then it looks indecent. It was against India's culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. Telangana govt should take action."

(With inputs from ANI)

