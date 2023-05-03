Documentary on Modi: Delhi court issues summons to BBC, Wikimedia, Internet Archive over controversial series

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Documentary on Modi: Delhi court issues summons to BBC, Wikipedia, Internet Archive over controversial series

BBC documentary row: In a latest update to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi documentary row over the Gujarat riots, a Delhi court on Wednesday issued summons to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Wikimedia Foundation, and the US-based digital library Internet Archive on a defamation suit filed by BJP leader Binay Kumar Singh.

According to the information, the suit was filed by Singh seeking to restrain them from publishing the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other material related to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). While issuing the summons, the Additional District Judge of Rohini Court listed the matter for further hearing on May 11.

"Issue summons of the suit for settlement of issues to the defendant on the filing of PF and e-mode returnable on the next date of hearing. PF be filed today itself. The defendant is directed to file his written statement within 30 days from the date of service of the summons. Endorsement be made on the summons accordingly," the court said in its order.

'Documentary made to defame RSS, VHP'

Singh had moved the suit through advocate Mukesh Sharma stating that claims in the documentary against the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are made with the intention of defaming the organisations and their volunteers.

"The allegations made against the RSS and VHP are motivated by a malicious intent to defame the organisations and its millions of members/volunteers. Such unfounded allegations are not only baseless but also have the potential to damage the reputation and image of the RSS, VHP and its millions of members/volunteers, who have committed themselves to upholding the cultural, social and national values of India," the suit stated.

What court directed?

The court further ordered that the defendant is directed to file his written statement within 30 days from the date of service of the summons. Endorsement be made on the summons accordingly." The two-volume documentary series that has already been banned is nevertheless easily accessible in the public domain on Wikimedia and the Internet Archive, Singh has argued.

"Defendant No.1 (BBC), strategically and purposefully disseminated unfounded rumours without verifying the authenticity of the claims. Furthermore, the accusations made therein foster animosity between multiple faith communities, in particular Hindus and Muslims," the suit said.

Complainant seeks unconditional apology by the defendants

Singh has also sought an order of unconditional apology by the defendants, to him, the RSS, and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad for the allegedly "libellous and defamatory content" that was included in the two-volume documentary series.

In January this year, the UK-based media, BBC released a documentary- “India: The Modi Question". The documentary is allegedly based on the Gujarat riots and the role of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

