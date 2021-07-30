Karnataka CM in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion with BJP top brass; Yediyurappa says won't interfere

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with ex-CM BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday reiterated that he will not intervene in the selection of ministers in the new Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Stating that he will continue to work towards strengthening the party, the veteran BJP leader said that his successor and new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is free to pick his team in consultation with the party leadership.

"Bommai is in Delhi today, in a few days he will discuss with the central leaders and decide on who should be in his cabinet, I will not intervene on who should be made minister or not. Bommai is completely free, he will discuss and choose his cabinet ministers. I will not give any suggestions on this," Yediyurappa said.

Noting that Bommai was unanimously elected as his successor, BSY said, he has complete confidence that good works will happen under his leadership. To a question on inducting legislators who had joined BJP after quitting Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019 and had helped the party to come to power, the 78-year old leader said, it is left for Bommai to decide, he will discuss with leadership and take a decision.

Bommai who is on a Delhi visit on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his blessings. The CM is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J P Nadda.

Bommai had on Thursday said that Cabinet expansion will happen only after his Delhi visit. "Will seek the leadership's appointment to discuss the cabinet expansion and during that trip, things may be finalised," the new Karnataka CM had said.

Meanwhile, Ministerial aspirants have started lobbying to secure a berth in the new cabinet.

ALSO READ: Cabinet expansion in 2-3 days, only after my Delhi visit, says new Karnataka CM Bommai

Latest India News